COVID-19: Kerala, Maharashtra account for 40 pc of India's active cases

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Out of the total active cases in the country, Kerala and Maharashtra together account for 40 per cent of the active count, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Sunday.



"33 States and UTs have less than 20,000 active cases. Kerala and Maharashtra together account for 40 per cent of total COVID-19 active cases," the Ministry of Health tweeted.

Other states with a high number of active coronavirus cases in West Bengal (19,065), Uttar Pradesh (17,955), and Chhattisgarh (17,488).

This comes as India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 1-crore mark on Saturday. (ANI)

