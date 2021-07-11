COVID-19: Kerala observes weekend lockdown

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 11 (ANI): People in Kerala continued to observe a full weekend lockdown on Sunday amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Visuals from Thiruvananthapuram showed quiet, deserted roads. In some parts, police personnel approached people on the street who had ventured out of their homes despite the lockdown.

The weekend lockdown had been imposed in the state earlier in April when the second COVID wave hit, in order to tackle the worrying rise in COVID-19 cases. Months later, the state is still recovering from the wave, with daily cases hovering between 10,000 to 15,000 for the last few weeks.





On Saturday, as many as 14,087 fresh COVID-19 cases and 109 deaths were reported. There are currently 1,15,706 active cases in the state. A total of 29,22,921 recoveries and 14,489 deaths have been reported so far.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier said that the state's policy to handle the pandemic is to prevent the disease from reaching as many people as possible and prevent deaths as much as possible until the vaccine is available.

As per the union health ministry, as many as 1,56,67,263 doses of COVID-19 cases have been administered in the state so far, including 1,15,44,603 first doses and 41,22,660 second doses. (ANI)

