COVID-19: Kerala priest arrested for conducting holy mass

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], Mar 23 (ANI): A priest of Nithya Sahaya Matha Church, Chalakudi--father Poli Padayatty who conducted holy mass on Monday was arrested by the police for violating the guidelines issued by authorities in the wake of COVID-19.

Over 100 people had attended the prayers despite the guidelines to avoid gatherings in places of worship in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

Police also slapped cases against 100 persons who attended the prayers in the church.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kerala has reached 67 and out of which three persons have recovered, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC have been imposed in Kasaragod and Kozhikode districts of the state to restrict gathering at public places.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country reached 415, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

