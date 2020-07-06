COVID-19: Kerala Public Service Commission postpones interviews, service verification

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 6 (ANI): Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has postponed all interviews and service verifications which were scheduled to be held from July 7-10 at the offices in Ernakulam district in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Ernakulam regional office of Kerala Public Service Commission has issued a press release in this regard.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 5,429 COVID-19 cases in Kerala, out of which 2,230 are active while 3,174 have been cured or discharged. (ANI)

