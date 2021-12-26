COVID-19: Kerala reports 19 new Omicron cases, tally at 57

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 26 (ANI): With 19 new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Kerala, the tally of a new variant in the state has reached 57, the Health Minister Veena George on Sunday.

The Health Minister said that of the 19 cases detected, 11 were detected in Ernakulam, six in Thiruvananthapuram and one each in Thrissur and Kannur.

"Persons reached from UK, UAE, Ireland, Canada, Spain, Qatar and Netherlands were confirmed Omicron in Ernakulam. The person reached from UK, Ghana, and Qatar have confirmed Omicron in Thiruvananthapuram," said George.



Meanwhile, Kerala reports 1,824 fresh infections, 16 deaths and 3,364 recoveries in the last 24 hours. There are 22,691 active cases in the state.

The state detected its first Omicron case on December 12 in Ernakulam district when a person who had returned from the UK tested positive.

Over 350 cases of Omicron have been reported in India so far. (ANI)

