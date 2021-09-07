COVID-19: Kerala reports 25,722 fresh cases

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 7 (ANI): Kerala reported 25,772 new cases of COVID-19 and 189 fatalities on Tuesday.



According to state health bulletin, the death toll has gone up to 21,820. There are 27,320 patients who are recovered and 2,37,045 active patients. The number of recovered patients is 39,93,877. In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,62,4278 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 15.87 per cent.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today announced that it has withdrawn night curfew (between 10 pm and 6 am) and lockdown on Sundays. The government had also announced the higher education institutions will be reopened from October 4. The school teachers have been advised to vaccinate themselves before the end of September. (ANI)

