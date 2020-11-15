COVID-19: Kerala reports 6,357 new cases, 26 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 14 (ANI): As many as 6,357 new Covid-19 cases and 26 deaths were reported in Kerala on Saturday.



According to the state's Department of Information and Public Relations, 61,553 samples were tested for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours. A total of 54,26,841 samples have so far been sent for testing.

So far, 4,41,523 persons have recovered from coronavirus infection in Kerala and at present, there are 76,927 patients undergoing treatment for the same. Death toll in the State has reached 1,848.

There are a total of 3,19,481 people under observation across the state - 3,01,535 under home or institutional quarantine and 17,946 in hospitals. (ANI)

