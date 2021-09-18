COVID-19: Kerala to reopen schools from November 1

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 18 (ANI): Kerala will reopen schools from November 1, informed Kerala Chief Minister's office on Saturday.

This development comes in amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the country.



The official notification by the CMO informed, "Kerala to reopen schools from November 1. School-based classes for standards 1 to 7 (primary section) and 10 and 12 will begin on November 1, other classes will begin on November 15. The decision was taken at a COVID-19 review committee meeting."

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 19,325 fresh COVID-19 infections, 27,266 recoveries and 143 deaths today, as per the State health bulletin.

Earlier on September 7, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government has decided to withdraw total lockdown on Sundays and night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am. (ANI)

