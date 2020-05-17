COVID-19: Kolkata cabs get plastic partition to ensure safety of driver, passengers

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 17 (ANI): In a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus, yellow taxis in Kolkata are being sanitised and plastic shield partitions have been placed between the driver and passengers' seat to minimise human contact.

Apart from taxis, drivers will also be wearing gloves and face shields as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

Notably, the taxi service in the city is likely to resume from Monday with a 30 per cent hike in fares following the end of the third phase of the COVID-19 lockdown. (ANI)

