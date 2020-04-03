COVID -19 : Kovind, Naidu interact with Governors, LGs to discuss measures

New Delhi [India], Apr 3 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday interacted with the Governors, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of all the States and Union Territories via video conferencing to discuss measures taken to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

"The agenda of the conference was the status of COVID-19 in states, the role of the Red Cross with focus on vulnerable sections, and the role of civil society, voluntary organisations, private sector in complementing the efforts of the Union and State governments to contain the spread of the Novel Coronavirus," stated a press release.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India on Friday climbed to 2301, including 156 cured and discharged and 56 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

At present, there are 2088 COVID-19 active cases in the country. (ANI)

