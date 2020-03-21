COVID-19: KSRTC withdraws concession for senior citizens in fare

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 21 (ANI): Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation on Saturday has temporarily withdrawn the 25 per cent concession given to senior citizens on bus tickets in a bid to minimise their travel by KSRTC buses in the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu informed that one more person was tested positive for the coronavirus in the state.

He said that a total of 16 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state so far.

Also, the news and public relations department, the Indian Red Cross Society and the Karnataka State Labour Studies Institute have invited volunteers for the programme to provide real-time information to people to avoid spreading rumours and misinformation about coronavirus.

At least four volunteers will work in four shifts per day in each taluk of the state. There are about 120 volunteers in Bengaluru city and about 3,000 Corona Warriors are expected to register from across the state. Over 400 volunteers have registered via online application on the first day. (ANI)

