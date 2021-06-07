COVID-19: K'taka Deputy CM distributes 1 lakh free ration kits in Rajarajeshwari Nagar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 6 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan here on Sunday visited Laggere Ward in Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency and distributed one lakh free ration kits.

Deputy CM Narayan, who is also the head of the COVID Task Force, said that all those who need ration amid these difficult times can avail these food kits.

This free distribution of food kits was arranged by Muniratna, MLA of the constituency.



When Muniratna was asked about the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's statement that he would abide by the decision of the high command on replacing him as the Chief Minister, he replied, "The Chief Minister has made a casual statement and reiterated that ours is a cadre-based party and that the party is above any person. This does not mean that he will be stepping down from the chief ministership."

"Yediyurappa is our leader and he will continue to remain so. With regard to this there is no room for any confusion," Narayana said.

According to the state health department, Karnataka has reported 12,209 new cases, 320 deaths and 25,659 discharges in the last 24 hours. The active case tally stands at 2,54,505. (ANI)

