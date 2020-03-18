COVID-19: Liquor serving establishments to remain shut till Mar 31 in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): District Magistrate of Pune, Naval Kishore, on Wednesday passed an order to close all liquor serving establishments including beer bars in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad till March 31 due to the coronavirus scare.

At least 39 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in the state of Maharashtra.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has reached 151.

Globally, the virus has infected more than 184,000 people and killed more than 7500, as per the data available on the World Health Organisation website. (ANI)

