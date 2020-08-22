COVID-19: Local DJs bear the brunt during festive season in Chhattisgarh

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 22 (ANI): Disc jockeys (DJ) in Rajnandgaon village here who used to play music at social gatherings and rent music systems are facing the brunt due to the COVID-19 spread.

"We are here to protest against the state government for imposing restrictions on public gatherings which in turn has affected our business," said one of the local DJs.

The agitated protesters were head sloganeering and were seen moving on streets with their equipment to mark their protest.

"If the administration will not help, we will be forced to commit self-immolation. If our demands are not met, we will also gherao the Chief Minister's residence," said Manish, a local DJ.

Some of them were holding placards demanding the resumption of the work amid coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

