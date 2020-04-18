COVID-19: Locals shower flower petals on cops in Gurugram to express gratitude

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 18 (ANI): Locals on Friday showered petals on police personnel in Molaheda village to express their gratitude towards the 'frontline' warriors battling the COVID-19 pandemic.



During a flag march by police, residents of Molaheda village applauded police personnel by clapping and showering flower petals on them. People were also heard cheering for the cops.



People at several places in the country are appreciating police personnel, sanitation workers and healthcare professionals who are working round the clock to help people amid lockdown.



Earlier during 'Janta curfew' on March 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had requested countrymen to express their gratitude towards all those who are safeguarding the health of the nation in wake of the coronavirus outbreak. People came out in their balconies and clapped their hands, banged 'thali' to salute those participating in the war against COVID-19.



The total number of coronavirus cases in India stood at 13835, including 452 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

