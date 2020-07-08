COVID-19: Locals vandalise wine shop in Andhra's Prakasam

Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): Locals of Boddikurapadu village in Talluru Mandal have vandalised a wine shop as they were angry over the opening of the shop and restaurant here.

Women from the village warned the shop owner not to open until the corona spread is over. They got the wine shop shut down and burnt the materials of the shop.

Liquor shops across the country were closed since the nationwide lockdown began but they were allowed to reopen in May. (ANI)

