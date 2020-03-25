COVID-19 lockdown: 149 cases registered for violations of guidelines in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): A total of 149 cases were registered in the state on Tuesday for violations of regulations and guidelines related to the lockdown in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement issued by Odisha Police: "Out of these cases, 137 cases were registered for violation of lockdown whereas 5 cases have been registered for violation of 'home quarantine'. Besides, seven cases have been registered for other violations related to COVID-19."

A 21-day lockdown is in force in the country as a measure to combat COVID-19.

Two persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, according to data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India has recorded 606 cases of positive cases which includes 43 foreign nationals. So far, nine people have died of COVID-19.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

