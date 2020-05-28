COVID-19 lockdown: 7 children walking to Sitapur from Amroha sent to shelter home

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): Amid the coronavirus lockdown, a group of seven children were seen walking on foot from Amroha towards Sitapur, in the city on Wednesday. The police have intervened and moved these children to a shelter home.

They had reached till Moradabad on Wednesday. "I was working at an agriculture farm in Gajraula and will go to Sitapur," said one of the boys while speaking to ANI.

The police intervened in the matter and said that they will provide accommodation to these children in a shelter home. "We are taking them to a shelter home," said Chand Vir Aria, SI, Civil Lines.

The lockdown which was imposed on March 24, has now been extended till May 31. (ANI)

