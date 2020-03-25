COVID-19 lockdown: AIADMK allows e-commerce companies to home deliver essentials

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday announced that all e-commerce companies will be allowed to home deliver essentials like food and groceries amid the lockdown.

"All e-commerce companies are allowed to home deliver essentials like food, groceries etc., if they strictly follow protocols of contactless delivery," said AIADMK on their Twitter handle.

The party also announced that several Amma Unavagams (Food subsidisation programmes) throughout the state will be operational in the lockdown period, as per the orders of TN Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of confirmed positive cases in India of COVID-19 has reached 562. (ANI)

