COVID-19 lockdown: Amritsar's Tahli Sahib wholesale cloth market opens

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 11 (ANI): Amritsar's Tahli Sahib wholesale cloth market has been allowed to operate from 6 am to 10 am, amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking to ANI, Sub-inspector Baldev Singh said, "Social distancing norms are being followed here."

Most shopkeepers at the market were seen wearing a mask and using sanitisers. However, people were seen flouting social distancing norms.

"Our association held a meeting with the government following which it was decided that shops here can open from 6 am to 10 am. We are ensuring social distancing," said Jawahar Lal, a shopkeeper.

Police personnel were seen making announcements in the market regarding operational timings and other norms.

So far, Punjab has reported 1,823 COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

