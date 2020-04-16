COVID-19 lockdown: Andhra govt begins trial of doorstep ration delivery services in Machilipatnam

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): In a bid to discourage public gathering at shops, Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday started a trial run for door-to door ration delivery services to a section of beneficiaries in Machilipatnam city of Krishna district.

"There are more than 40,000 ration cards in Machilipatnam municipality range. We have started the trial of door delivery of the ration to all card holders. Under this, we are distributing 1 kg Bengal gram per family and 5 kg rice per head in family," said State Transport and I&PR Minister Perni Venkatramaiah.

"Revenue Divisional Officer and Tehsildar have started distribution from 5.30 am. The ration is being weighed in front of the beneficiaries at their doorsteps," he added.

"Volunteers are working well. People are also happy with this."

Second phase of distribution of free ration for BPL families as COVID relief began this morning in Andhra Pradesh.

(ANI)

