COVID-19 lockdown: Arvind Kejriwal invites suggestions from Delhiites

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said lockdown can not be lifted completely as the number of coronavirus cases is still rising in the national capital and sought suggestions from Delhiites for the future course of action.

"Lockdown can not be lifted completely as the number of coronavirus cases is still rising. Should the lockdown in Delhi be relaxed after May 17? How much should be relaxed? I want to ask the people of Delhi to send their suggestions on what they want after May 17," the Chief Minister said.

You can send in your suggestions by 5 pm tomorrow on the number 1031, WhatsApp no. 8800007722 or e-mail at delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com, he added.

"Prime Minister Modi has asked the Chief Ministers to submit the broad strategy to deal with the lockdown in their states till May 15. So, I am asking you to give the suggestions. I will talk to experts, doctors and other stakeholders. I will consider these suggestions and make a decision in people's interests. I will submit our proposal for lockdown relaxation to Prime Minister Modi on May 15," he added.

The Chief Minister said that lockdown guidelines will be implemented strictly in the coming days.

The nationwide COVID-19 lockdown is scheduled to end on May 17. (ANI)

