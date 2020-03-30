COVID-19 lockdown: Community centre turns into relief camp for migrants in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): The Gurugram district administration has turned the Sukhrali Community Centre into a relief centre to provide water, food and shelter to the migrants during the ongoing nationwide lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

"A few days back, we received around 140 people and from whom all the arrangements for food and water were done. Including this, the arrangements for lodging was also done. The basic amenities like water and electricity are being provided," said Naresh Kumar Sharma, a former sarpanch, who is managing all the necessities for the people at the centre.

Sharma said they have urged the people to stay at the centre as long as they want. "Some people still left the centre on foot," he added.

However, there are no arrangements for transport for people to leave the centre.

The move comes as the country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has claimed the lives of 29 people and infected a total of 1,071 people as on Monday. (ANI)

