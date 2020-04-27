COVID-19 lockdown: Cop gives haircut to colleague on duty in Jodhpur

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], April 27 (ANI): As the country is under lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, a policeman was seen giving a haircut to his colleague on duty in Nagori Gate area here.

A video of the same went viral on social media.

"Police personnel face different kinds of problems on-duty. But there is a solution of every problem," said Nagori Gate SHO Jabbar Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's tally of COVID-19 cases reached 26,917 on Sunday, including 5,914 cured/discharged/migrated and 826 deaths. (ANI)

