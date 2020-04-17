COVID-19 lockdown: Date to open portals of Hemkund Sahib not finalised yet

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 17 (ANI): The date to open the portals of revered Sikh shrine Hemkund Sahib in Chamoli has not been finalised yet due to ongoing nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak. The Gurudwara was earlier scheduled to open on June 1.

Sardar Seva Singh, manager, Govind Ghat, Hemkund Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (HGPC) said that the decision regarding opening the gates of the shrine will be taken after a discussion with the government.

"Due to lockdown, no date has been decided to open the gates of Hemkund Sahib. We request people to follow lockdown norms. And when the lockdown ends the trust will talk to the government to decide on the opening of the shrine," Singh told ANI.

Portals of Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara were scheduled to open on June 1. (ANI)

