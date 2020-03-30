COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi Drug Traders Association distributes food to needy

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Amid nationwide lockdown, the Delhi Drug Traders Association on Monday distributed food among the needy at Bhagirath Palace here.

Greater Kailash SHO, Som Nath Paruthi helped elderly parents of NRIs with food, medicines and other essential items during the lockdown.

As many as 92 new coronavirus cases and four deaths, have been reported in the last 24 hours, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Monday.

"92 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, thus, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 1,071 and the number of deaths to 29 in the country," Aggarwal told media here. (ANI)

