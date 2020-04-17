COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi Police intercepts eight people going to Bihar

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Delhi Police has registered a case against a driver carrying seven migrant workers back to their native place in Vaishali, Bihar amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown on Thursday night.

During checking at South Extension, police intercepted the car coming from AIIMS flyover side.

When questioned, the driver initially gave false reasons about the presence of eight people in the car.

Upon further interrogation, it was revealed that seven people, excluding the driver, were labourers who used to work at construction sites in West Delhi area, and were trying to return to their native place in Bihar.

The labourers were residents of JJ Colony in Raghubir Nagar, Delhi and had paid Rs. 37,000 to the driver, a resident of Delhi's Trilokpuri, to take them to Vaishali.

Police then registered a case under appropriate sections against the driver, while the seven labourers have been handed over to the authorities of a shelter home at Bapu Park, Kotla Mubarakpur.

The vehicle has been seized and the advance given by labourers to the driver has also been returned to them after intervention of police. (ANI)

