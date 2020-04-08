COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi Police urges Muslim community not to step out on Shab-e-Barat

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Wednesday urged the Muslim community to not venture out of their houses to pray on Shab-e-Barat in view of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Shab-e-Barat is observed as a day of forgiveness or atonement in Islam. This year, it is scheduled to be held between April 8 and April 9. However, this year the festival has fallen during the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus.

The police have also put up posters on roads, urging the community to strictly follow lockdown guidelines and offer Shab-e-Barat prayers with their family members inside their houses.

"Lockdown is in force even on the sacred night of Shab-e-Barat on April 8 and 9, 2020. Don't misuse the occasion by coming out on motorcycles and creating chaos on the streets of the national capital," the poster read.

The police sought cooperation from religious leaders in maintaining lockdown, stating that unlawful behaviour will not be tolerated and strict action to be taken against violators of lockdown.

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to contain the spread of coronavirus, which has infected over 5,000 people in the country. (ANI)

