COVID-19 lockdown: Eid being observed in Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 24 (ANI): On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr amid the fourth phase of COVID-19 lockdown, movement in the Valley has been restricted on the orders of the Kashmir administration.

Police and security forces will not be allowing public movement and only essential services will be allowed to operate in the Valley after verification of movement passes.

All shops and business establishments are closed on the directions of the administration and people have been advised to stay at their homes, as a precautionary measure against the spread of the infection.

"We should comply with the lockdown for our own good. It is always better to be cautious regarding such infectious diseases. Everyone should follow the rules and guidelines established by the government," said Mohammad Saleem, a local. (ANI)

