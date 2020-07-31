COVID-19: Lockdown extended for 7 more days in Kohima

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Kohima administration has extended total lockdown in Kohima till August 7 in the view of COVID-19 pandemic.

In continuation of the previous order issued on July 23, Deputy Commissioner Kohima Gregory Thejawelie has extended the "total lockdown" of the Kohima Municipal Area under Kohima Sadar Jurisdiction for a period of seven days, said the state government.

Earlier, the administration had announced a seven-day complete lockdown starting from July 25 in the Kohima municipal area in the view of rising COVID-19 cases. The lockdown was in force till July 31.

There are 936 active COVID-19 cases in Nagaland, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

