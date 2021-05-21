COVID-19: Lockdown extended in Goa till May 31

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 21 (ANI): Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday announced the extension of curfew till May 31.

The Chief Minister had earlier announced a state-level curfew from May 9 to May 23.



Aa per the earlier order, activities including social, political, sports, entertainment, academic and cultural functions and other congregations; a gathering of five or more persons in public places and use of buses except for people going for duty or medical emergencies (with a maximum capacity of 50 per cent) will be prohibited.

Goa on Thursday registered 1,582 new COVID-19 cases taking the infection tally to 1,41,567.

As per the Goa health department, the death toll stands at 2,272. (ANI)

