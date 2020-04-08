COVID-19 lockdown: FIR against Cong MLA Siddharth Kushwaha, others for violating Sec 144 in MP's Satna

Satna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against Congress MLA Siddharth Kushwaha and others for violating Section 144 in Madhya Pradesh's Satna amid COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, police said on Wednesday.

Section 144 restricts the assembly of more than four people in an area.

The case has been registered at Kolgwan Police Station against Kushwaha, Pappu Sahu, Rajkumar Vishwakarma and others under Sections 269, 270, 188, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Moreover, a case under Section 51 (b) of the Disaster Act was also lodged against them for holding a 'dharna' (protest) with a large number of people on road in the new Vasti area earlier this morning.

With an increase of 773 cases in the last 24 hours, India's tally of COVID-19 cases crosses the 5,000 mark with 5,194 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

Out of the 5,194 cases, 4,643 cases are reported to be active cases while 401 people have recovered/discharged and one migrated.

The ministry has reported 10 new deaths in the last 24 hours, increasing the toll to 149. (ANI)

