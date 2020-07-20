COVID-19: Lockdown imposed in four areas of Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): In view of the rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Lucknow, a lockdown has been imposed in four areas here namely, Ghazipur, Indira Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Ashiyana from Monday 5 am till July 24, 10 pm.

The district magistrates and police officers have been deployed for special duties her in major containment zones. They will jointly visit these areas.

Traffic will continue on the national highways and state highways in these four police station areas. Offices related to essential services will be free from restrictions during this period.

The services of Railways and Transport Corporation will continue in these areas as before.

Expressway, major bridges, roads and major construction of public works department, government buildings and private projects will continue to operate.

So far, Uttar Pradesh has reported 47,036 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

