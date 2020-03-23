COVID-19: Lockdown in 17 districts including Lucknow in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 23 (ANI): As a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has imposed lockdown in 17 districts of the state including Lucknow.

Over 500 FIRs have been registered against people for violating lockdown imposed in the 17 districts of the state. Earlier today, Adityanath said that there are a total of 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.

"Total 31 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Uttar Pradesh so far. No new case is reported today. We have suspended all bus services till March 31. I am keeping a close eye on the situation and appeal to the people to stay indoors in the public interest," Adityanath said.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 467 on Monday including nine deaths. (ANI)

