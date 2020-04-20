COVID-19 lockdown in Kerala's Ernakulam to continue till April 24

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 20 (ANI): COVID-19 lockdown in Ernakulam district will continue till April 24, Kerala Minister VS Sunil Kumar said on Monday.

The nationwide lockdown, which was first imposed last month, has been extended to check the spread of the coronavirus.

"Police will take action against those who violate the regulations. Travel to and from the hotspots, Cochin Corporation and Mullavadukadu Panchayat will be blocked," the minister said.

"After lockdown, only family members are allowed to travel together on two-wheelers. Outsiders must wear a mask. You can use towels, homemade masks or disposable masks. Cleaning the house and premises before April 24 is subject to lockdown conditions," said Kumar.

According to information available on the website of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of 5 pm on Monday, 402 COVID-19 cases have been reported from Kerala with 270 migrated, cured, discharged and three deaths. (ANI)

