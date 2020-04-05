COVID-19 lockdown: Indian Railways ensures supply of sugar, salt and edible oil

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Amid the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19, the Indian Railways is making efforts to ensure that there is no shortage of sugar, salt and edible oil for consumption of the common man.

This comes in the backdrop of 21-day lockdown imposed by the central government to contain the spread of coronavirus. However, the essential services are still operating.

The loading, transportation and unloading of these essential commodities by Railways has been in progress during this period.

During last 13 days from March 23 to April 4, Railways loaded and carried 1342 wagons of sugar, 958 wagons of salt and 378 wagons/tanks of edible oil (one wagon contains 58-60 tonne consignment), an official release said. (ANI)

