COVID-19 lockdown: Jharkhand police to provide travel assistance to senior citizens living alone

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 29 (ANI): Amid the nationwide lockdown, Jharkhand Police have decided to provide transportation facilities to senior citizens who live alone.

"The Jharkhand Police will provide transportation facilities to elderly citizens who live alone, from today (29 April)," said the state police in a release.

"The facility will be provided for travel to hospitals, the police will also deliver medical supplies if the elderly citizens are unable to procure them on their own," it added.

The senior citizens can seek assistance by dialling 100. "This will be valid until the lockdown period. DGP has instructed all districts' superintendents to follow the instructions," the police said. (ANI)

