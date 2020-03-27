COVID-19 lockdown: Kejriwal to address Delhiites today, says proud of essential services' providers

New Delhi [India], Mar 26 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address the people of the national capital at 12 pm regarding coronavirus and the lockdown imposed to contain it.

The address comes a day after Kejriwal along with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday said that all shops selling essential commodities in Delhi will be allowed to remain open round the clock to prevent crowding and rush by the people.



"Online service providers and e-retailers delivering essential services and goods to be allowed. All essential services shops can remain open 24 hours so that there is no rush of people," Baijal had said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Law Minister Kailash Gehlot on Friday took to Twitter and shared a picture where all DTC and cluster bus drivers, conductors and marshals can be seen wearing a mask as a preventive measure to contain coronavirus spread.

"All DTC and Cluster Bus Drivers, Conductors and Marshals have been provided with Mask and Hand Sanitisers. I am proud of you all. Doing a wonderful job in these difficult times by transporting people involved in essential services," he tweeted.



Responding to this, Kejriwal wrote on Twitter: "Am so proud of all Delhiites who are providing essential services during the lockdown. Their safety is very important for us."

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia appealed to Delhiites to not hoard essential commodities in view of COVID-19 lockdown and said this is a time to serve humanity.

"Some people are seeing the COVID-19 lockdown as an opportunity to gain profit opportunity. Do not do this. This is the time to serve humanity," he tweeted in Hindi.

"Hoarding- It is the greed to earn more money. At such times, profiteering is considered a sin in our religion. It is a hoax with your own country," he further said.

36 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in the national capital so far, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday. (ANI)

