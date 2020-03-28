COVID-19 lockdown : Kerala Police arrests 1,258 people

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Kerala Police have arrested 1,258 people and seized 792 vehicles on Saturday in connection with violation of guidelines issued during the lockdown period.

In five days of lockdown, the total number of cases registered by police has reached 8311.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of the coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

Six new positive cases of coronavirus were reported in Kerala taking the total number of cases in the state to 165 on Saturday, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (ANI)

