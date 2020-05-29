COVID-19 lockdown: Locals stage demonstration outside collector's office for ration

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI): Scores of people residing in Jai Bhim Nagar and Town Hall area on Thursday staged a demonstration outside the collector's office in Aurangabad amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The locals were demanding for ration from the collector.

"Officials have now assured us to provide the ration tomorrow," said a demonstrator while speaking to ANI.

According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra till Thursday had recorded 56,948 cases of coronavirus. So far, 1897 people have died in the state due to the lethal infection. (ANI)