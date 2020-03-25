COVID-19 lockdown: Mayawati urges state govts to provide daily needs to poor at low prices

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday appealed to all state governments to provide daily necessities at low prices to the poor, amid the countrywide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

"Due to the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 at present, and to avoid it, keeping in mind the instructions given by PM Modi, I appeal all governments to provide daily necessities, especially to the poor and labourers for free or at very low prices," Mayawati said on Twitter (translated from Hindi).

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has reported about 536 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Eleven people have died so far due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

