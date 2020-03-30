COVID-19 lockdown: MCD continues work to sanitise crowded areas, colonies

By Archana Prasad

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): In view of the coronavirus crisis in India, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) continues its efforts to sanitise the crowded areas and colonies of the capital, amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the virus.

Four wards have been identified by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) which would regularly undertake the task of sanitising the markets and local colonies there.

Jayaprakash, North Delhi Municipal Corporation Standing Committee Chairman, while talking to ANI, said: "We are making people aware of the lockdown, the same social distancing is being taken care of."

He further added that he takes surveillance of all the sanitising and cleaning process done at North Delhi.

The Ministry of Health has issued that all public spaces will be cleaned during the lockdown. The Ministry had also issued a consultation for this on Sunday.

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days in an attempt to halt the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

