COVID-19 lockdown: Migrant workers from Rajasthan try to leave TN on motorcycles, stopped by police

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 16 (ANI): Amid nationwide lockdown, 26 people hailing from Rajasthan, travelling in a group on 13 motorcycles, were stopped by police at a check post before Thoothukudi district on Wednesday.

The migrant workers, along with their children, came from Kanyakumari and wanted to go back to their home state.

However, they were stopped at the police check post on the highway and sent back to Kanyakumari.

These families were involved in small businesses in Kanyakumari district. However, due to lockdown, they have been left without work. (ANI)

