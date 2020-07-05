COVID-19 lockdown norms: Stand-alone grocery shops to operate between 11 am and 4 pm from July 6 to 10

Kamrup (Assam) [India], July 5 (ANI): Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Sunday allowed all stand-alone grocery shops to operate between 11 am and 4 pm from July 6 to July 10 in Kamrup Metropolitan District.

Shopkeepers and customers shall have to wear masks, hand gloves and maintain social distancing.

Assam government on Saturday announced relaxations in guidelines in Kamrup Metropolitan district for a week between July 5-12.

According to the order dated July 4, Grocery shops are allowed to operate between 11 am and 4 pm on Mondays and Wednesdays.

However, Deputy Commissioner shall issue requisite directives to ensure that only 20 per cent of all shops are allowed to open on any given day, as per the order.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 10,668 COVID-19 cases including, 3,997 active cases, 6,657 recovered and 14 deaths. (ANI)

