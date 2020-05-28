COVID-19 lockdown: Odisha fitness trainers hold protest, demand reopening of gyms

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 28 (ANI): Members of All Odisha Fitness Trainers association staged a demonstration in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, demanding the reopening of gyms amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Fitness trainers, following social distancing norms, held a peaceful protest demanding guidelines to reopen gymnasiums and fitness centres in Odisha.

Speaking to ANI, Ashish, a trainer, said, "If the government allows us, we will hold classes in batches and sanitise the gym after every session as a precaution".

"Amid coronavirus outbreak, gyms are closed to contain the spread of COVID-19. Buses, flights, hotels, food delivery have started but fitness centres are still closed. We have not been given any financial support or any backup. As we know regular exercise increases immunity, it will help us to beat coronavirus if we open the gyms," he added.

He added that over 150 gyms were shut in Bhubaneswar. Due to the lockdown trainers and gym centres staff are left with no source of income, he said.

"All Odisha Fitness Trainers Association had also given a letter to the Chief Minister's Office and sought permission to open fitness centres. Now, parks are opened in cities with proper guidelines, we are ready to accept government guidelines to open gyms," he added. (ANI)

