Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 29 (ANI): Road construction work has resumed in Rajouri district of the Union Territory amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown.
"We are thankful to the Government for creating employment opportunities for us," Manir, a local said while speaking to ANI.
On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 31.(ANI)
COVID-19 lockdown: Road construction work resumes in J-K's Rajouri
ANI | Updated: May 29, 2020 11:41 IST
