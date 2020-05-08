COVID-19 lockdown: Security checks continue at Delhi borders

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Police personnel have continued to maintain strict vigil at borders of Delhi and are checking identity cards and curfew passes of commuters amid coronavirus lockdown on Friday.

Tight security has been maintained at the borders of the national capital.

Police personnel were seen at Delhi-Gurugram border checking vehicles. Individual inter-state and inter-district movement have been curtailed in Gurugram, in a bid to contain coronavirus cases.

Similarly, at Delhi-Ghazipur border, police personnel checked IDs and curfew passes of commuters.

The nation is under an extended lockdown till May 17, with some relaxation, in green, orange and red zones. (ANI)

