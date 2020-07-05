COVID-19: Lockdown to be eased in Chennai from Monday

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 5 (ANI): The complete lockdown that was earlier announced in Chennai and some other districts of Tamil Nadu is all set to ease, as relaxation will come into effect from tomorrow.

On Saturday, state Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had announced relaxations in lockdown in Chennai from July 6. He also said that all grocery and vegetable shops would remain open for 12 hours.

"Relaxations in Chennai lockdown will come in effect from July 6. Vegetable and grocery shops will be allowed to open from 6 am to 6 pm, textile, hardware shops from 10 am to 6 pm and restaurants from 6 am to 9 pm," he had said.

Earlier, the state government announced a 12-hour strict lockdown in four cities on June 19 in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu.

Currently, the state has 107001 cases. Of them, 60,592 have recovered, while 8671 people lost their lives due to the pandemic. (ANI)