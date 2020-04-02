COVID-19 lockdown: Trivendra Singh Rawat asks officials to help state residents stuck in Delhi-NCR

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): Amid difficulties being faced by people due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has ordered state authorities to provide lodging and food for the people of Uttarakhand stuck in the Delhi-NCR region.

Additional Resident Commissioner Ila Giri has been deployed for monitoring calls for assistance received from the state's residents and providing them essential service as per the Chief Minister's orders.

Many migrant labourers, workers, and students, among others from the state, are stuck in the NCR cities of Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, Greater Noida after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the country on March 24.

India so far has 1834 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 143 patients who have been cured and discharged.

There have been 41 deaths reported due to the disease as of Wednesday evening, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

