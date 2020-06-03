COVID-19 lockdown: U'khand issues SOP for interstate, intrastate movt of stranded people

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) has issued standard operating procedure (SOP) for interstate and intrastate movement of people stranded amid Covid-19 lockdown.

According to an order issued by USDMA on June 2 for inter-state movement -- all inbound persons from high load Covid-19 infected cities, irrespective of the mode of travel, shall undergo a period of 7 days in institutional quarantine and subsequently 14 days in home quarantine.

However, such individuals shall have the option of choosing from a government institutional quarantine facility (non-payment basis) or a paid quarantine facility (payment to be made by the quarantined individual), the order said.

Further, all inbound persons, not from such high load Covid-19 infected cities, shall only be home quarantined for 14 days.

If some individuals have already completed a period exceeding 7 days in quarantine facility and are asymptomatic, they shall be immediately discharged. Irrespective of the period in institutional quarantine, the district nodal officers shall subsequently ensure home quarantine of 14 days.

"In cases where results of the samples of asymptomatic persons in institutional quarantine are still awaited, they shall be discharged from the quarantine facility on completion of 10 days. But close monitoring of their health condition for the subsequent period of 14 days during home quarantine shall be done through the teams identified by district magistrates," it added.

The order stated that prior to the discharge of such persons from quarantine facilities, they shall submit a self-declaration form/undertaking for strictly adhering to the health protocols and state guidelines.

"Details of such discharged persons shall be shared with the satellite control room on a daily basis," it said.

The order said that all inbound persons from other states, irrespective of the mode of travel, shall mandatorily register themselves on the web portal -- https://dsclservices.in/uttarakhand-migrant-registration.php.

For inter-district movement within the state, permits shall be required for movement of people from the red zone to other districts. "No permit/permission will be required for inter-district movement between orange/green zones," the order said.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttarakhand has 784 active cases of coronavirus with 252 cured/migrated/discharged and 7 deaths. (ANI)

